The iPhone 6 Plus is a big phone, and thin, and made of aluminum. And aluminum is not the hardest metal on the planet, so what does this equate to? Unbox Therapy took the bullet and tested how well the iPhone 6 Plus would cope with some bending. Have a look at the result in the video below.

