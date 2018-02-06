Smartphone Screen-to-Body Ratio Comparison

The bezel-less design of smartphones is the hot trend now. And the bezels are shrinking with every new device. But how much of the front is really covered with screen? Check out our list that compare the screen-to-body ratio of our modern smartphones.

You can sort the list by make, screen-to-body ratio or screen size. If you can’t find the phone you are looking for, please leave a comment and we will add it. The list will be continuously updated with new phones.

(If you are on your phone, hold the device in landscape to better see the chart.)

Smartphone Screen-to-body ratio Screen size Where to buy Essential PH-1 84.9 % 5.71 inches Amazon Samsung Galaxy S8 83.6 % 5.8 inches Amazon Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus 84 % 6.2 inches Amazon Samsung Galaxy Note 8 83.2 % 6.3 inches Amazon Xiaomi Mi Mix 83.6 % 6.4 inches Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 80.8 % 5.99 inches Apple iPhone X 82.9 % 5.8 inches Apple iPhone 8 65.6 % 4.7 inches Apple iPhone 8 Plus 67.7 % 5.5 inches LG V30 81.2 % 6 inches LG G6 78.6 % 5.7 inches Huawei Mate 10 Pro 80.9 % 6 inches OnePlus 5T 80 % 6.01 inches Amazon HTC U11 Plus 78 % 6 inches HTC U11 71.4 % 5.5 inches Google Pixel 2 67.9 % 5 inches Google Pixel 2 XL 76.4 % 6 inches Sony Xperia XZ Premium 68.4 % 5.46 inches Lenovo Moto G5 Plus 67.1 % 5.2 inches Amazon Honor 7X 77 % 5.93 inches Amazon