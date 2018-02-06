By Pontus On 06/02/2018
Smartphone Screen-to-Body Ratio Comparison

The bezel-less design of smartphones is the hot trend now. And the bezels are shrinking with every new device. But how much of the front is really covered with screen? Check out our list that compare the screen-to-body ratio of our modern smartphones.

You can sort the list by make, screen-to-body ratio or screen size. If you can’t find the phone you are looking for, please leave a comment and we will add it. The list will be continuously updated with new phones.

(If you are on your phone, hold the device in landscape to better see the chart.)

Smartphone Screen-to-body ratio Screen size Where to buy
Essential PH-1 84.9 % 5.71 inches Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S8 83.6 % 5.8 inches Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus 84 % 6.2 inches Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 83.2 % 6.3 inches Amazon
Xiaomi Mi Mix 83.6 % 6.4 inches
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 80.8 % 5.99 inches
Apple iPhone X 82.9 % 5.8 inches
Apple iPhone 8 65.6 % 4.7 inches
Apple iPhone 8 Plus 67.7 % 5.5 inches
LG V30 81.2 % 6 inches
LG G6 78.6 % 5.7 inches
Huawei Mate 10 Pro 80.9 % 6 inches
OnePlus 5T 80 % 6.01 inches Amazon
HTC U11 Plus 78 % 6 inches
HTC U11 71.4 % 5.5 inches
Google Pixel 2 67.9 % 5 inches
Google Pixel 2 XL 76.4 % 6 inches
Sony Xperia XZ Premium 68.4 % 5.46 inches
Lenovo Moto G5 Plus 67.1 % 5.2 inches Amazon
Honor 7X 77 % 5.93 inches Amazon
