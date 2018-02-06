Smartphone Screen-to-Body Ratio Comparison
The bezel-less design of smartphones is the hot trend now. And the bezels are shrinking with every new device. But how much of the front is really covered with screen? Check out our list that compare the screen-to-body ratio of our modern smartphones.
You can sort the list by make, screen-to-body ratio or screen size. If you can’t find the phone you are looking for, please leave a comment and we will add it. The list will be continuously updated with new phones.
(If you are on your phone, hold the device in landscape to better see the chart.)
|Smartphone
|Screen-to-body ratio
|Screen size
|Where to buy
|Essential PH-1
|84.9 %
|5.71 inches
|Amazon
|Samsung Galaxy S8
|83.6 %
|5.8 inches
|Amazon
|Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
|84 %
|6.2 inches
|Amazon
|Samsung Galaxy Note 8
|83.2 %
|6.3 inches
|Amazon
|Xiaomi Mi Mix
|83.6 %
|6.4 inches
|Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
|80.8 %
|5.99 inches
|Apple iPhone X
|82.9 %
|5.8 inches
|Apple iPhone 8
|65.6 %
|4.7 inches
|Apple iPhone 8 Plus
|67.7 %
|5.5 inches
|LG V30
|81.2 %
|6 inches
|LG G6
|78.6 %
|5.7 inches
|Huawei Mate 10 Pro
|80.9 %
|6 inches
|OnePlus 5T
|80 %
|6.01 inches
|Amazon
|HTC U11 Plus
|78 %
|6 inches
|HTC U11
|71.4 %
|5.5 inches
|Google Pixel 2
|67.9 %
|5 inches
|Google Pixel 2 XL
|76.4 %
|6 inches
|Sony Xperia XZ Premium
|68.4 %
|5.46 inches
|Lenovo Moto G5 Plus
|67.1 %
|5.2 inches
|Amazon
|Honor 7X
|77 %
|5.93 inches
|Amazon