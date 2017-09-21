Windows Server 2012 R2 – Network profile stuck on “Public”

It can happen that after you reboot Windows Server 2012 it will change the network type to “Public” instead of “Domain”. This is how you solve the problem.

The origin of the problem is that the “Network Location Awareness” service (NlaSvc) starts before the domain is available. And when the server can’t find the domain it sets the network to Public. This will result in problems to access resources on the server and that you can’t connect to the server via remote desktop.

It’s simple to solve the problem.

Open Services in Windows Look for the service “Network Location Awareness“ Click restart, the service “Network list Service” also needs to be restarted. Click Yes. When the service is restarted it will check the network again, find the domain and switch to the correct domain type.

That’s all! Hope this was helpful for you!