Lenovo Miix 720 – Keyboard missing keystrokes

Lenovo Miix 720 is the new Surface competitor from Lenovo. It sports a similar design but better specification for the same price. But some people experience an issue with the keyboard that comes with the device. It doesn’t register the first couple of keystrokes. Read more about how to fix it after the break.

The problem seems to appear most often when it is plugged into the power outlet and when it is used with the Lenovo Thunderbolt 3 dock.

Here is the steps to solve the problem:

Go to the control panel and open Power Options Edit the settings for the plan you use. Go to “Change advanced power settings”. Scroll down to “USB settings” and expand it. Expand “USB selective suspend setting” Change “Plugged in” from Enabled to Disabled. Done!

Now the keyboard won’t enter sleep mode when it’s not used and you won’t have the delay when you start typing again.

Good luck!