How to clean install Windows 10 Pro (OEM) over Windows 10 Home (OEM)

When you buy a computer that comes with Windows 10 Home OEM preinstalled it is not that easy to install a Windows 10 Professional OEM license you bought separately. You can’t just open the DVD and click setup. In this article I will explain how you can install Windows 10 Professional in just a few steps.

If you try to change the product key and activate your Windows 10 Pro OEM license in Windows 10 Home you may get one of these error messages:

We couldn’t activate Windows Error Code: 0xC004F050

We couldn’t activate Windows Error Code: 0xC004F014

More variants of the error message can appear. Please wright them in the comments so I can add them to the list.

So here’s how you install Windows 10 Pro over Windows 10 Home:

You must activate Windows with a default product key for Windows 10 Pro.

Click Start -> Settings -> Update & security -> Activation -> Change the product key

Enter this default product key: VK7JG-NPHTM-C97JM-9MPGT-3V66T Let it verify the key and then click Start the upgrade. The upgrade process will run and reboot your computer a couple of times. Log on to Windows and go to Start -> Settings -> Update & security -> Activation -> Change the product key again.

Enter the product key for Windows 10 Pro you purchased and let it verify. You will now have Windows 10 Pro OEM activated on your computer!

Note: When the license activates you could get an error message that says it failed. In my case it worked anyway. So just close the window and check in Start -> Settings -> Update & security -> Activation. It should say that you have and activated and licensed version of Windows.

I hope this article helps to solve your problem!