How to get MD5 checksum on a file in Windows without installing programs

Sometimes you need to check the MD5 checksum on some files. And finding a good tool can take some time. You don’t want to install some shady utility found on a website somewhere on the internet. But it’s very easy! And already built in to Windows!

There is a built in tool in all versions of Windows that can be used to check MD5 of a file. The tool is called CertUtil. It can be used for many things, especially stuff connected to certificates. You can read more about the tool here.

How to use CertUtil

I will just explain the MD5 Checksum part of it here.

You start with opening a command prompt (click start and search for cmd). Then browse to the directory where the file you want to check is stored.

Run this command: CertUtil -hashfile Application.exe MD5

Replace Application.exe with the filename you want to check.

And that is all you need! Quick and easy without installing anything on your system.