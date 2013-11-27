Sales of the Jolla phone starts today! Updated with live stream!

Today is the launch date of the first smartphone from Jolla running Sailfish OS. A popup store in Helsinki, Finland will sell phones to the first 450 who pre-booked the phone. Read more after the break.

We have waited a long time, but they day is finally here! DNA, who will be the first carrier to sell the phone built a pop up store in Helsinki, Finland where the first 450 Jolla phones will be sold. They have published a video of the process:

They are now in the process of unpacking phones and getting ready to open the store. It will open around 19:00 today Finnish time.

You can follow the event on Jolla’s official Twitter and we will probably soon see loads of videos of the phone on YouTube =)

Sail on!

Update:

There is a live stream up now. It isn’t official from Jolla or DNA and the quality isn’t that great. But it’s good if you want a sneak peak of the event =)