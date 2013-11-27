By Pontus On 27/11/2013
Sales of the Jolla phone starts today! Updated with live stream!

Jolla Handset New Design

Today is the launch date of the first smartphone from Jolla running Sailfish OS. A popup store in Helsinki, Finland will sell phones to the first 450 who pre-booked the phone. Read more after the break.

We have waited a long time, but they day is finally here! DNA, who will be the first carrier to sell the phone built a pop up store in Helsinki, Finland where the first 450 Jolla phones will be sold. They have published a video of the process:

They are now in the process of unpacking phones and getting ready to open the store. It will open around 19:00 today Finnish time.

DNA Jolla pop up store Unpacking of Jolla smartphonesJolla Launch Event Queue Jolla Launch Event

You can follow the event on Jolla’s official Twitter and we will probably soon see loads of videos of the phone on YouTube =)

Sail on!

Update:
There is a live stream up now. It isn’t official from Jolla or DNA and the quality isn’t that great. But it’s good if you want a sneak peak of the event =)

  • JAZIP 3 years ago

    Awesome! Can’t wait until my phone arrive!

    I really hope it will be as good as the hype says =)

