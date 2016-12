Are you looking for an Android phone that’s not bloated with heavy interfaces? Then the Nexus 5 and Moto x may be something for you. The Nexus 5 comes with pure Android just as Google wants it to be, and the Moto X is almost pure Android except some nice and useful additions. But which one to choose? Check out the video comparison after the break!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pinterest

Tumblr



Print

Email